DALLAS (KDAF) — If you live in the Lone Star State, shame on you if you don’t own a pair of cowboy boots.

The modern styles we know today, are from the traditional to trendy embellishments for all ages to kick around in. We paid a visit to one of the leading Texas-based luxury level western-inspired footwear and cowboy boots, Lucchese in downtown Dallas.

Fallon Appleton, who is the Senior Manager of Brand Communications at Lucchese Bootmaker, gave us a little history lesson. “It first actually started with us making boots for the U.S. Calvary. We started at Fort Sam Houston outside of San Antonio making U.S. Calvary boots then word spread from there. We then started boots for ranch owners and all these other types of figures. And here we are today with 22 stores across the country, with several in the state of Texas, two in Dallas, and several across the DFW area.”

The space features all kinds of unique boots, apparel, and accessories for everyone on your gift list. “For us, we pride ourselves on using the highest quality leathers. Our craftsmanship is incredible. A majority of our boots are handmade at our factory in El Paso, as well as the amount of detail and craftsmanship that go into our boots is unbeatable.”

The luxury brand is celebrating 140 years, and they launched a limited edition boot, the Bluebonnet. Capturing the spirit of the West, every pair of Bluebonnet quarters represents 50-100 hours of meticulous work, making it a true heirloom.

Appleton says. “On average, a Lucchese boot will be touched by 180 to 200 hands,” and goes on to say, “This boot as you can see has a ton of detail. This quarter panel takes about 80 hours just by itself. Just for the tooling work alone.”

Yeeee-haaaawww!