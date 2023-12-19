DALLAS (KDAF) — Swapping out your margaritas for martinis this holiday season?

Leela’s on Lower Greenville is currently hosting their annual “Holiday House” pop-up. With over-the-top decorations and festive drinks, you’re going to want to add this to your to-do list.

Their big highlight is their espresso martini flight. You can try their “Let’s Get Toasted,” their classic, “All Things Nice” and their “Polar Expresso” drinks all at once and choose your favorites from there.

Watch the segment above to hear more about their food and drink options.

For more on Leela’s, visit their website here.