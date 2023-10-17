DALLAS (KDAF) — The History Channel’s “The Proof Is Out There” aims to prove Bigfoot’s existence with an in-depth look into some mysterious videos of the unexplained phenomena, including Homeland Security footage catching Bigfoot on camera.

Yolanda Williams met with host Tony Harris to discuss the hype around the hairy monster and the show’s objective to analyze alleged footage of Bigfoot.

“If we had a fossil, we’d be having a different conversation. All we really have are these videos, these pictures,” Harris said. “All of these videos or still pictures make up the record of what we kind of know about Bigfoot. Beyond the fact that we don’t have fossils, all we’re left with are the images, the videos, and alleged footprints.”

