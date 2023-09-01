DALLAS (KDAF) — Dr. Ben Tankard, a Grammy Award-winning musician, joins the show and discusses his musical background and upcoming concert.

Yolonda Williams catches up with the musician as he talks about his family’s musical background. He said even with this success, he ultimately chose basketball in order to support his family.

“Music runs in my family. I’ve been playing drums since I was three – a tuba player in the band. In fact, number three tuba player in the nation leaving high school. I had three scholarships, I mean 30 scholarship offers for Tuba. ” Dr. Tankard said.

The concert will also feature gospel legend Tomye Young West and legendary Yarbrough and People at the Dallas Jazz Collective.

