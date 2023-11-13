DALLAS (KDAF) — You can get a healthy dose of United States history in Dallas. Following his two terms, George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the U.S., decided to open his presidential museum and center in Dallas in 2013. The Bush family has called DFW home for years.

The George W. Bush Presidential Museum exhibit walks visitors through his presidency – from the campaign to his work post-presidency.

The George W. Bush Presidential Center, located on the SMU campus, houses the George W. Bush Presidential Museum and Library, also known as the archives and the George W. Bush Institute.

“Our permanent exhibit walks visitors through the campaign and the elements of the campaign, all the way through his presidency and post-presidency.” Ken Hersh, President and CEO at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, said. “[Bush] set the tone for what he wanted the design to be – it’s designed not as a reputation management exercise but rather put the visitor at the seat of the President of the United States.”

The Bush Museum covers key aspects of POTUS 43’s time in office like his “No Child Left Behind” bill, his faith-based initiatives, economic stimulus and the impact of September 11th, 2001 on the country.

“What does it mean when your presidency literally gets hijacked by terrorists on 9/11? Hersh asked. “That was the signature shift in President Bush’s presidency and we push the viewers architecturally through that experience.”

In the library’s permanent exhibit is a piece of remaining mangled steel from Ground Zero, the disaster site of 9/11

Within the exhibit is a mangled piece of steel from what remained of the World Trade Center wreckage as well as a wall engraved with each victims’ name.

Visitors even have a chance to walk into an exact replica of the Oval Office in the White House, learn about each part of the room, sit at the Resolute Desk and take a couple photos.

Learn more about the George W. Bush Presidential Center and how to get tickets to the museum here.