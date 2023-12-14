DALLAS (KDAF) — Galleria Dallas really knows how to bring the magic of Christmas, and I couldn’t wait to take an explorable adventure.

Snowday will take you on an immersive tour of more than 20 imaginative rooms, with each and every turn of surprises. I definitely took advantage of striking a pose with the photo-shoot opportunities, because the cameras and lighting were on point.

Scot Redman, founder of Snowday, said, “The first year we did this, we had 4,500 people come. Last year, we had 44,000 people come. And what’s fun is so many of the first-year people come back and every year one of our favorite things is people comment that this is their new family tradition. That’s cool. That’s cool to be a part of something like that.”

After I experienced Snowday, I had to climb aboard the Santaland Express. I took a journey through an enchanted path filled with starry lights, polar bears, and endless photo ops leading to Santa’s cabin hideaway at the North Pole,

Last stop, I paid a little visit to Santa Claus.

As I chatted with him about what I want for Christmas this year, I couldn’t help but ask what he wants the world to have for Christmas. He paused and grinned in his spiffy new gear, and said, “I want them to take the magic of Christmas with them. I want them to understand that it’s a magical time and we should all care and love each other and be kind to each other. And even carry that on throughout the year, not just a couple of months of the year, but for every day, all day long, all year long.”

Snowday’s founder Scot Redman went on to say, “We don’t just want the mall Santa where you wait in a line in the middle of the mall…We really want kids to really feel like they are being transported somewhere else…We want people to be able to come and it’s a new experience every single time.”

Snowday is open through January 7, while Santaland is open through December 24.

Visit Snowday’s website to learn more.