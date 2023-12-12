DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the holiday shopping season, which means a lot of small businesses are looking to gain new customers and expand their following.

Dejan Rankovic, from Dr. Squatch, shares a few tips on how small businesses can grow online.

“For small businesses, you need to start off with defining your mission,” Rankovic said. “For us, our mission is to inspire men to be happier and healthier, and the way we’re able to communicate this mission is by creating very fun but also very educational content.”

Rankovic said platforms like Meta and Instagram offer a direct way for businesses to connect with their fans and customers. Dr. Squatch is also using AI to power their growth and improve the customer shopping experience.

If you’re looking to finish up some holiday shopping, check out the new Harry Potter collection from Dr. Squatch, which features four soap bars centered around the four Hogwarts Houses.

For more information, watch the full segment above and check out the Dr. Squatch website.