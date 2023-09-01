DALLAS (KDAF) — Blue Beetle is a family-friendly superhero film that combines action, adventure, culture and humor to make one exciting movie you don’t want to miss! Yolonda Williams got to sit down with Blue Beetle Director, Angel Manuel Soto.

Soto talked about Xolo Maridueñ and his role as the newest Latino Superhero.

“He really is his energy, his charisma, his heart is very much the embodiment of Jaime Reyes too, the way he relates with his family and that for me is what made him perfect for the role.”

The film follows the journey of a young Mexican-American kid who gains superpowers from alien technology and returns home to find his family facing challenges such as gentrification and illness. The main character, Jaime Reyes, receives a box and becomes a hero when a scarab attaches to him.

The film is expected to be well-received and will be released on Aug. 18th. Watch the interview above.