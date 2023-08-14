Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams took a little trip to ft worth to visit the vintage flying museum.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have a passion for flight, the Vintage Flying Museum in Forth Worth has a collection of the most impressive equipment in aviation you must see.

Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams took a little trip to ft worth to visit the vintage flying museum.

They describe themselves as a “working” museum and their impressive collection is preserving America’s aviation history. Executive Director, Chuckie Hospers says, that many of the collections fly routinely, and some are undergoing restoration.

Crew Chief Bill Goebel is in charge of the “Hollywood bomber” originally owned by the late Jackie Cochran. Goebel also goes on to praise the dedicated and hardworking volunteers who help support the vintage airplanes throughout the hangar. Hospers is excited about the 31st annual big band hangar dance, featuring the Hollywood bomber on Oct. 14 from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.

To find out more about upcoming events, please visit www.vintageflyingmuseum.org.