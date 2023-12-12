DALLAS (KDAF) — Since the 1870’s, it’s been documented that there has always been an endless enriching and entertaining landscape of the Deep Ellum neighborhood, off the edge of downtown Dallas.

It’s been a haven for artists and creatives, and presently reflects that strong tradition. We were more than excited to visit Everything Ellum on Commerce Street, and they are clear in stating that they’ve cemented a connection between high fashion and street level culture.

“I would say it’s a store for the neighborhood, by people in the neighborhood,” said Raymond Butler, social media manager at Everything Ellum. “A lot of our stuff is made by local artists or local merchants in the community.”

“I’ve been a Deep Ellum kid since I was like 13. I liked coming down here for the music, for the gallery scene, and again I’m in an artist so I’ve shown down here several times. It is my home away from home.”

When you walk around the store, you can’t help but notice that this is not your average retail establishment in Deep Ellum. Raymond points out a few designers who’ve been fan favorites for decades. “We love supporting local people. And also, when people come to our city, they can leave from our store with something unique, it’s not just something that’s mass produced. It’s something from a local artist. You can take a piece of our city with you, home…You can’t find this stuff anywhere else. You can only find it at Everything Ellum.”

If you’re looking to step up your fashion game up a bit, swing on by and tell them we sent you.

To learn more about Everything Ellum, visit their website.