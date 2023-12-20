DALLAS (KDAF) — Oral health is an important part of our overall health and wellness, so Dr. Quodarrius Toney sat down with Yolonda Williams to talk about the importance of oral health and how Listerine can help.

“Our oral health, our mouths are the gateway to our entire body,” Toney said. “Just as we take care of our body with exercise and skincare, it’s important that we prioritize our oral health, our teeth, our mouth and our gums.”

If you’re need to elevate your oral health routine, add Listerine Clinical Solutions mouthwash to your routine.

“This line of advanced formulas was developed by dentists and hygienists to treat and prevent the top oral care issues of early gum disease, tooth decay, and persistent bad breath,” Toney said.

Visit Listerine’s website for more information or pickup the Clinical Solutions mouthwash at your local Walmart.