DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking to book a getaway but expensive airfare is holding you back? The Drey Hotel in Dallas has DFW, and beyond, covered. With touches of Dallas’s impressive food scene, a Vegas-style pool, impressive amenities and a clean and comfortable room where guests can retreat, this hotel will scratch that travel itch without leaving the area.

Located on the same property as Dallas’s iconic apartment complex, The Village, The Drey Hotel offers guests all the perks of being a “Villager,” including access to VFIT, the Village’s fitness complex, the resort-style pool and several places to eat and drink within a short walk from your room.

“We have purposely made this feel like a resort,” Gabriella Monte, Vice President of Hotel and Retail Operations We want our guests to not only have all the services and amenities that you would expect at a resort but also feel like a Villager.”

Day or night, guests don’t need to leave the Village property to caffeinate, eat and drink.

Within steps of the Drey, Buzz and Bustle serves coffee that’ll satisfy even the pickiest of coffee drinkers. Neighboring The Drey Hotel lobby, Anise is serving up Mediterranean bites and a wide array of wines.

Also on property, Meridian is known for their incredibly authentic and flavorful Brazilian menu. Below the Drey Hotel, La Mina is open late, serving up craft cocktails with a flavorful Latin menu.

With 38 dog-friendly rooms, including suites, the Drey is the ultimate staycation destination for folks in DFW.

“If you check in with a dog, we have a bed, bowls, a welcome gift and a sweet treat,” Monte said.

Book your stay at The Drey Hotel here!