DALLAS (KDAF) — Cars for Kids gives local youth the chance to build a better future.

CEO Colin Weatherwax stopped by the studio to chat with Stephanie Mendez about the organization’s mission and impact in DFW communities.

If you’ve got an old car taking up space in your driveway, consider donating it to Cars for Kids. Proceeds of the vehicles, sold at auction, goes to help kids in our local neighborhoods.

“The kids that we service are kids that are at-risk or in need the most,” Weatherwax said. “The high school dropouts who need a second chance at their high school diploma, that’s who we truly service. Not only giving them the high school diploma, but also giving them an avenue to live and work after school’s over.”

From offering certifications to electric training, Cars for Kids helps equip kids for the real-world and life after high school.

For more information, watch the full segment above or visit their website here.