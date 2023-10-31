DALLAS (KDAF) — Ebb & Flow in Deep Ellum has got to be one of the most beautiful spaces that I’ve visited in a long time.

Nominated by the Dallas Observer as Best Brunch Spot, I had the opportunity to visit with their General Manager Brian Green, to see what they hype was all about.

He explained that when they opened four years ago, “We were looking to do something different Deep Ellum,” and different is shonuff the best description of this restaurant. A patio entryway with breathtaking florals and greenery, then get ready to high step into a world of tiled flooring and velvet chairs that’ll take you back to another space and time. I couldn’t wait to try some of the elevated comfort food and cocktails they’re famous for.

First up, the Brunch Burger paired with oversized tater kegs with jalapeno jam. Next up the Chicken Fried Benedict with the signature French Toast. Green’s favorite item on the menu is the Sweet Potato Pancakes with Vegan Sausage.

Now, you can’t have brunch without a few cocktails or mocktails. The most popular is the Mimosa Bucket, paired with a few juices to choose from and a side of fruit to get the party going. The Lavender Lemon Drop is the newest to the cocktail menu and their signature is The Garden Margarita, with cilantro, cucumber, and jalapeno…not too spicy.

Put Ebb & Flow on your list, and bring your appetite.