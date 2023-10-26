DALLAS (KDAF) — Danae Benton, partner at the Cochran Firm in Dallas, stopped by Fun on the Run to share her journey as a cancer survivor and to talk about how the firm advocates for clients seeking legal help after experiencing cancer from environmental factors or carcinogenic products.

“There can be a number of conditions that can cause cancer,” Benton said. “But environmental factors and carcinogens in products and the food that we eat can play a large part of that…the government makes it easy, they have a website called recalls.gov where you can go on and check to see what the latest recalls are and how they might affect you and your family.”

Some of the products that Cochran Firm is looking into right now are hair relaxers, which have been linked to gynecological cancers. Some women, especially women of color, have experienced uterine, ovarian, and other gynecological cancers through use of hair relaxers.

Benton also mentioned the importance of advocating for yourself — if something doesn’t feel right, trust your gut.

“I know in my journey, as a cancer survivor, the very first doctor that I went to told me I was too young to be experiencing cancer symptoms or cancer itself,” Benton said. “I had to go forth and find an alternative doctor, find a second opinion, and I had to listen to my gut.”

The Cochran Firm has a diverse background of lawyers who are ready to help. Visit their website for more information.