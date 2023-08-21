DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of Dallas’ 9th resort style venue has everything you need to cool down!

The Bachman Lake Aquatic Center has a lazy river with a lily pad crossing, a children’s play area, a lap pool with diving board, a rock climbing wall, a drop slide and a runout slide. It also has a children’s play area, lockers, plenty of shaded seating, a party room and a concessions stand.

The center also offers swim lessons, swim team, water fitness and more.

Plus, the City of Dallas Park and Recreation Department maintains a scholarship fund to help youth who do not have the financial means to participate in swim lessons. The scholarship program is made possible through donations from businesses and individuals primarily through the water bill donation envelope program. The number of scholarships and the maximum award amounts vary from year to year based on the success of fundraising efforts, said Robert Cutright, Manager of aquatic facility operations at the City of Dallas.

The center is open from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week. The cost is $4 per person, per session. You can also rent the party room for $200.

For details, visit DallasAquatics.