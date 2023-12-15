DALLAS (KDAF) — All over the world, glassblowing is known as the art and science of shaping molten glass into a variety of designs and objects from tiny art pieces to panes of glass. I got a chance to experience this is amazing technique at Dallas Glass Art. “Not only are we a really amazing glass gallery, we offer the hands on experience for you to experience glass blowing and all that I fell in love with,” said Carlyn Ray, owner and artist at Dallas Glass Art. “One of my favorites, is that all the families can come together, the grandma, the grandkids, ages 6 and up. We do team buildings and a whole community of your business can come together and create something, a paper weight on their desk. And we also just do public classes.” Ray introduced me to team member, Alex Whitley, and I was ready to put my artistic skills to use to create a custom piece just for me. When you first step into the “hot shop”, you can feel the heat from the furnaces that are positioned in the room. Alex walked me through the step-by-step process on how to create a drinking glass, as well as bowl. I was a little hesitant at first, however Alex made me feel at ease, as I watched him blow small amounts of air into the molten glass bubble. When you walk through the gallery, there are many pieces that were created by individuals who got a chance to be a part of the hands on experience. Ray said, “One of my favorites is our packages. Our packages, 1, 2 and 3. It’s where you’ll have your own personal instructor, and the package 3 especially is my favorite because you create wall plates to make your own installation and you can also make a drinking vessel that you can celebrate every time you come home from work.” I can honestly say, that this has been a unique and magical experience. I’m especially proud of my final creations, take a look! For more info about classes and Dallas Glass Art, click the link below.

Website: www.dallasglassart.com/