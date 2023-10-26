DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone can always remember their favorite teacher, and how they made such a huge impact in their life.

We got a chance to meet an outstanding educator who found his calling and is recognized as one of Billy Earl Dade Middle School’s most promising educators, Bobby Bailey. He wears many hats on campus, as instructional lead teacher, head football and basketball coach, in the same district that cultivated him — and he’s quick to give credit where it’s due.

Bailey was born and raised in Dallas, attended DISD schools from kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating from David W Carter High School, then going on to earn his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Huston Tillotson University, an HBCU in Austin.

Upon graduating, Bailey worked in corporate America, and discovered his lifelong assignment was in the classroom. I was able to chat with one of his students, seventh grader Valerie Martinez.

“His class is fun, active and up,” and she went on to say that Bailey is an understanding teacher and if there was anything wrong, he would always take time from his day to find out what was going on with his students.

Bailey is humble to a fault when speaking about this whole experience and how everything has come full circle for him in the last year. Being nominated as a DISD Teacher of The Year Finalist as well as Whataburger recognizing him as its middle school Whatateacher of the Year.

Statistics show that African American Males only make up 2 percent of the teaching population, and Bailey’s commitment to the classroom is paying off. He knows it’s a compliment and doesn’t take it for granted when students ask to sign up to be in his classroom.

His latest list of wins just happened recently outside the classroom. The Dade Middle School Vikings Football team are beyond ecstatic that they are the District Four Champions and are looking forward to be the Bi-District and City Championship before the end of the year.

Count it all joy.