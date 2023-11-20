DALLAS (KDAF) — When you sit down and think about it, has it really been 50 years since Hip Hop started?

It has been a year indeed with celebrations all around the world to uplift and honor every aspect of the culture from concerts and tours of your favorite Dee Jays, MC’s break-dancers, beat-boxers, graffiti artists and so much more. I decided to bridge the generation gap with my own tribute to Hip Hop, with my special guest Abi.

For the past year, LL Cool J has been collaborating with the Gap, with a line of clothing for toddlers called ROCK THE BELLS. Thanks to our friends at Galleria Dallas’ Gap store, Abi is sporting the classic hoodie, along with the matching joggers and her own high top sneakers.

Next, we needed some accessories to complete her ensemble. We found some black-rimmed frames, and a bucket hat to resemble the classic Kangol hats from the 80’s. I printed the Rock The Bells logo from a color printer, laminated it and applied to the hat. Abi needed some jewelry, so I found a piece of of gold cord from the fabric store, and kicked it up a notch by spray painting it with gold metallic paint. We let that dry for 24-hours and you’ve got your feaux gold rope chain.

Last but not least, we needed to give Abi street cred with a boomin’ system. We searched all around for an actual jam-box, however we found this inflatable boom box online that was perfect. Cute, not so heavy and easy to carry.

Thanks to Abi for being a great sport, and here’s to another 50 years of celebrating Hip Hop!