DALLAS (KDAF) — Baker, chef, entrepreneur, and host of hit Food Network show Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro sat down with Yolonda Williams to talk about his two new series on A&E, Legends of the Fork and Cake Dynasty.

Legends of the Fork follows Valastro around the country as he visits iconic eateries, meet with renowned chefs, and tries incredible food.

“It’s kind of like a dream job,” Valastro said. “I get to get out of the factory for a couple weeks and go around the country, meet amazing chefs and taste amazing food. I want people to understand the history behind it, I want to get an education on what they do and why they’re legendary…It was a lot of fun to do.”

Cake Dynasty goes behind the scenes at Carlo’s Bake Shop, owned by Valastro. The shop is also run by Valastro’s family, including his wife and kids.

“I had a dream of building something great with my dad — now, the dream is to build it with my wife and kids and grow this empire together. I want people to watch the show and feel inspired, and know how hard we work as a family.”