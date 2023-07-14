DALLAS(KDAF)—The Dallas Mavs D-Town crew can be spotted not only at Mavs game days but throughout the community during all times of the year! This is a co-ed team made up of guys and girls who have a passion for dancing and community.

Auditions are often held in the summer and those interested in auditioning do not have to have a lifetimes worth of dance experience, just talent!

In this segment, the team and director teach me a little routine to show off what the D-Town crew is all about!

If you think you are ready to show off your dance movies and be a part of the renowned D-town crew!

Well, here’s your chance! D-town Crew is holding auditions this Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16. This is an incredible opportunity for aspiring dancers to join one of the most talented crews in the industry.

D-Town crew said, “Dancers will learn choreography in our signature hot-timeout style set to upbeat music, and then perform for a panel of judges The Finalists will be announced at the end of the day”.

The auditions will take place at the AAC Practice Court Facility, and the doors will open at 8:30 am. It’s important to be punctual, as check-in will begin promptly at 9 am. Make sure to arrive early to secure your spot in line and get settled before the auditions commence. You are advised to park at the Lexus Parking Garage.

Crew members are asking you to wear a two-piece outfit that you feel confident and comfortable in. Additionally, wear sneakers that will allow you to showcase your dance skills with ease. Remember, confidence is key!

When attending the auditions, don’t forget to bring your driver’s license and a headshot. These documents will be required for the registration process.