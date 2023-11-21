DALLAS (KDAF) — Black Agave Cocina Y Cantina is the newest Tex-Mex spot to hit DFW, and we’re in the kitchen with one of my favorite people, Executive Chef Omar Adame.

I first met Chef Adame at Barrel & Bones BBQ, and I became a huge fan of his skills, after that experience. We came fully prepared knowing he was gonna put the big pot in the little pot (if you’re from East Texas, you’ll understand that term).

Chef Adame is probably one of the most talented people I’ve witnessed in the kitchen and it amazes me how he is always coming up with a fresh take when it comes to a traditional menu. Today, I’m shadowing him and we’re making Molcajete, which is Spanish for mortar and pestle, made out of volcanic rock.

First, Chef Adame starts this unique dish with a little cactus on the grill, filet mignon, grilled chicken, shrimp, panela cheese, covered in his “mamma’s secret sauce” and topped with a deep fried chile. He places all the ingredients in a stone carved bowl and it’s served in broth, with salsa verde, rojo beans, aroz and mexican housemade chorizo.

Chef Adame created this dynamic menu for Black Agave and he says, “It’s a little different than your traditional Tex Mex, it’s a little more elevated, has a little bit of everything of Mexico.” He goes on to say that the Molcajete is his mom’s recipe, and, “We used to eat this on the table every day. All the leftovers, we used to throw them on the pot and that was our meal. This reminds me of home.”

I have to agree with Chef that this meal not about the beautiful presentation, but is all about sharing. We couldn’t leave without pairing this wonderful meal with the classic cocktail to honor this beautiful space. The Black Agave is made with Mezcal, active charcoal, lemon juice, lemongrass, pineapple, lava salt, Flor De Jamaica, and garnished with a candied hibiscus flower.

If you’d like to peruse the menu, please visit their website.