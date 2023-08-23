DALLAS (KDAF) — Visit Dallas is a sales and marketing organization that promotes Dallas to the world.

They have brought in big meetings, conventions, events and much more. CEO, Craig Davis, shared some of the historic hidden gems that locals might see as a tourist attraction, but actually share a big part of Dallas’s history.

The JFK Memorial highlights an important part of Dallas’s history. It is where the 35th President of the United States was assassinated. The sixth-floor museum shares a bit about the historical tragedy and overlooks Dealey Plaza.

The second destination is Blues Alley in Deep Ellum. Deep Ellum is celebrating its 150th anniversary. What was once a rhythm and blues powerhouse is now one of the liveliest destinations.

Blues Alley celebrates the history of how Deep Elum started through murals and art. Lastly, Freedman’s Cemetery holds a large part of African-American History.

Located in Uptown, the cemetery is a celebration of the contributions the African-American population made to Dallas.