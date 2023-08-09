DALLAS(KDAF)-Teatro Dallas, a prominent theater company in the DFW area, has been a vital part of the community for nearly 40 years.

Known for its exceptional productions, Teatro Dallas has been a beacon for celebrating the diverse traditions of the Latinx community. In 2017, the theater bid farewell to its founder, Cora Cardona, who retired after years of dedicated service.

Now, Teatro Dallas continues its legacy under the guidance of its new artistic director, Gustavo Ott.

Teatro Dallas continues to push boundaries and explore new artistic territories under Gustavo Ott’s leadership. By embracing diverse voices and perspectives, the theater remains a vibrant platform for Latinx artists to showcase their talent and share their stories.

With each production, Teatro Dallas strives to inspire, entertain, and educate the community, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Latinx experience.