DALLAS (KDAF) — When you get an exclusive invite from The American Gem Trade Association to attend their big reveal day of precious gems and stones from all over the world, you definitely say yes. It’s been a minute, since I’ve had a little bling bling in my life, so we headed to The Omni Hotel in Frisco. Since 1984, the AGTA Spectrum & Cutting Edge Awards have cast a spotlight on superior colored gemstone jewelry and natural gemstones, top designers, and talented cutters, paving the way for new trends to emerge and talents to be discovered. I couldn’t help but notice the hundreds of rare and exotic pieces laid out on tables for select VIP guests to try on. CEO John Ford greeted us by saying, “This is the largest jewelry competition for loose colored gemstones and finished colored gemstones, and finished colored diamond jewelry in the world.” I couldn’t wait to adorn myself with jewels of this caliber are rarely seen, especially in the typical fine jewelry store. Ford let us get a sneak peek at Houston, Texas designer Erica Courtney’s statement necklace. This breathtaking piece is set in 18 karat gold, with emeralds, white diamonds and jade. Next up is Paula Crevoshay’s piece, Twilight Romance, a sapphire bracelet encrusted in every shade of blue and purple you can think of. Last but not least, is a stunning emerald and diamond ring by Jeffrey Bilgore, in a platinum setting. Upon looking at some of these classic pieces, you can’t help but think about the influence of Hollywood and movie stars. Ford, went on to say, “We see a lot of traditional jewelry coming out that people are doing. What we’ve seen this year is just an elevation of quality. We had a number of entries, we’re up 35%. We’re very happy to be in our new home in Frisco at the Omni, which will be for several years. And it’s been an exciting time to be at the Star.” Ford, sees AGTA moving forward in the future, and points out, “It’s an annual competition we’ve had for over 25 years. We will be holding it in Dallas, it’s been held in New York in the past. And, yes, you have the top designers in the United States and Canada that compete for an AGTA Cutting Edge Award or a Spectrum Award. It is one the single highest awards there is in the jewelry industry. We might as well say it’s the Oscars of the jewelry industry.” I had a wonderful time and connected with so many jewelry enthusiasts from around the world. I think Ford put it best, “My favorite part about reveal day, because I’ve won 10 of these myself before I became CEO, is the excitement … is when you actually call the individuals that won. Because winning a Spectrum Award is life-changing experience, because a lot of young designers get their start in the Spectrum Awards. And they go on to be a national brand.”

Website: www.AGTA.org/spectrum

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/agta_gems