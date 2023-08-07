DALLAS(KDAF)-The Dallas Lowriders have been recognized from all over the world.

This family of lowrider lovers has made it their mission to carry on the lowrider club after one of the founders’ brothers passed in the 70s. Mark Mata and his daughters work on the lowriders from start to finish.

The youngest of the Dallas Lowriders is Mercedes Mata. When her father Mark Mata was released from prison, Mercedes was able to reconnect with her him through the love of lowriders. The family bonds through creating these masterpieces but also by getting together and driving through the streets of Dallas.

Every Sunday in Oak Cliff, the family along with other members of the club. Lowriding hasn’t always been easy for them though.

In the earlier years, Mata explains they would get pulled over every time they would drive the cars. Now, it is accepted and enjoyed by everyone. Mata’s daughters hope to continue the Dallas Lowriders legacy, years down the road!