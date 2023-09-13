DALLAS (KDAF) — DFW Metropet’s Landon Wexler met up with Jim and Jen Gauden of Floor Coverings International- Plano. As pet owners and franchise owners, they discussed key considerations for selecting flooring for homes with pets.

The Gauden’s emphasize finding a balance between style and functionality, as well as the importance of comfort and texture for pets.

“Some key considerations are the dynamics of your home. You know, do you have heavy traffic patterns? What’s the best flooring for your home? What type of flooring do you need? Do you need something that is tailored around pets? Something with an anti-scuff or a hard surface such as tile, laminate or PC luxury vinyl,” Mr. Gauden said.

Contact Floor Coverings International– Plano for an appointment with their design experts. Check their website for an overview of the services offered and their expertise in pet-friendly flooring options.

Watch their DFw Metropets segment above.