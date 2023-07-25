DALLAS(KDAF)-There’s a common misconception that once you train your dog the basics, they’ll stay trained for life. Just like a child, behavior training is a long-term process. In the Zoom Room, their team

“Zoom Room an indoor playground for your dog. Some people liken it to an amusement park,” Dawn Farquhar, Co-Owner of Zoom Room Highland Village said. “We do everything from obedience to agility, we have tricks classes, puppy playgroups, we have great workshops throughout the year.”

An added benefit – it’s a great place to keep cool.

“As you can feel, it’s a wonderful climate controlled 70 degrees here year-round,” Farquhar said.

Their team focuses on cleanliness and sanitation, which means under-vaccinated puppies are welcome.

Book your training session and learn more about the Zoom Room here.