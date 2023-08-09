DALLAS(KDAF)- Every dog owner needs a groomer, a boarding facility, and a daycare center. Camp Bow Wow is all of the above, all in one lovely space.

Pups bark and jump for joy at the thought of getting back to Camp Bow Wow. Here, they get to socialize with other campers, play rope tug-of-war with counselors or stay in one of their luxury dog suites when their owners go on vacation.

Their groomers give your dogs the baths, trims, and haircuts they need. They can even pamper your pup with their blueberry face scrub treatment!

With nine locations around the Metroplex, just about any Metroplex pup can be a camper at Camp Bow Wow.