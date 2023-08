DALLAS(KDAF)- When it comes to Dog Behavior training, it’s hard to find a more professional and skilled trainer than Brad Bevill.

Bevill has trained under THE Dog Whisperer, Cesar Milan, and has since created his own training academy in Dallas.

This week, he’s teaching us the 23-59-59 rule.

According to Brad Bevill, your pup’s poor behavior stems from behavior exhibited in the past 23 hours, 59 minutes, and 59 seconds. Hear his full explanation above.