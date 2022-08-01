DALLAS (KDAF) — Today, Inside DFW is giving a shoutout to nonprofit Wreaths Across America.

The organization was founded to expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Registration is now open for their annual Stem to Stone Races which is coming up on Saturday. From North Texas, you can participate virtually in the 5k and 10k.

The races were created to remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation. For more information visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.