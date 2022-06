DALLAS (KDAF) — Attorneys Serving the Community hosted an event benefitting the Bridge Breast Network.

The Bridge Breast Network saves lives by providing access to diagnostic and treatment services for breast cancer to low-income, uninsured, and underinsured individuals.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo talked to Terry Wilson-Gray, executive director for Bridge Breast Network, about the organization.

To learn more about them, visit bridgebreast.org.