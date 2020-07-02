DFW Airport starts requiring masks, longer flights could be a challenge

DALLAS/FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — Starting on Thursday, DFW International Airport is requiring all travelers and employees to wear face coverings.

The airport posted to twitter saying “Heading out for the holiday? Wear a face covering, arrive early to the airport, stay socially distanced, eat more than you should.”

Why should you stuff your face beforehand? While airport food isn’t always the most appealing, it’s even harder to eat it when wearing a mask. This is especially important for longer flights.

We’ll have to wait and see what kind of (hopefully none) viral video comes out of people begin resisting the masks requirement in airports and on flights.