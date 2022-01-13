DALLAS (KDAF) — DFW Airport turns 48-years-old on Thursday and throughout the week, the airport has been giving its Twitter followers a look back on its history, through pictures.

Let’s take a look:

On Monday, the airport tweeted, “This classic shot is one of our all-time favorites, capturing the Air France Concorde taxiing at DFW.”

Photo courtesy DFW Airport.

“The Way We Were” by Barbra Streisand topped the charts, “Blazing Saddles” had audiences howling, and DFW Airport was coming into its own in 1974! We’re getting nostalgic looking back ahead of our 48th birthday this week,” DFW Airport tweeted.

Photo courtesy DFW Airport.

Click here for rare audio of the airport’s groundbreaking ceremony in 1973!