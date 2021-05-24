Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
📺 Watch Live
Second Shot
News
Destination Texas
Local
Texas
Entertainment
International
National
Science
Newsfeed Now
Border Report
Washington, D.C.
Video Game News
Change Makers
Top Stories
CUTENESS ALERT! Deputy reunites lost puppies with owner
Gallery
Top Stories
The secret to better gas mileage while increasing engine power.
Video
‘One day, a tragedy will come to your community’: El Paso lawmaker says state leaders broke promise on gun reform
Journey to Tokyo: Jenna Prandini
Video
Destination Texas – Bishop Arts District
Video
Coronavirus
📺 Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Cowboys
Japan 2020
CW33 Good
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Download the CW33 News App for iOS and Android
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign Up
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Destination Texas
Destination Texas – Bishop Arts District
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
CUTENESS ALERT! Deputy reunites lost puppies with owner
Gallery
The secret to better gas mileage while increasing engine power.
Video
‘One day, a tragedy will come to your community’: El Paso lawmaker says state leaders broke promise on gun reform
Journey to Tokyo: Jenna Prandini
Video
Destination Texas – Bishop Arts District
Video
‘I am human’: Michigan governor apologizes for social distancing blunder
14 people shot, 2 killed, at NJ house party; suspect at large, police say