DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s back-to-school season and for many college students, that means more coffee.

To celebrate the beginning of back to school in North Texas, North Point Cafe in Denton will offer free coffee to college and technical school students on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Here’s how to get free coffee

North Point officials say in order to get your free coffee, you must show your student ID. Students will only be given one cup of free coffee per customer between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“We commend you for pursuing more education,” Ali Kohandani, owner of North Point, said in a news release. “Cheers to you, and enjoy the first cup of what will likely be many cups during those long days and nights of studying. We promise to always have fresh coffee and pancakes ready for you in the morning before classes and plenty of burgers and soft drinks at lunch.”

The shop is located at 2000 W. University Drive. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.