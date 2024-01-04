DALLAS (KDAF) — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for North Texas on Thursday.

The National Weather Service reported, “A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas west of a line from Sherman to Centerville, including both the I-35 and I-45 corridors, until 10AM. Visibilities may occasionally drop to or below a quarter of a mile within the advisory. A Freezing Fog Advisory is also in effect for Montague, Cooke, Jack, Wise and Denton Counties until 10AM, where icy spots may develop on elevated surfaces. Remember to slow down, use low beam headlights and allow plenty of time to reach your destinations.”

Thursday’s highs will reach mid 50s, with rain chances overnight.