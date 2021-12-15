DALLAS (KDAF) — This Arlington-area restaurant is becoming the talk of the town for its commitment to Christmas.

Campo Verde has enough holiday spirit to turn any Christmas Grinch into a holiday cheer-meister with its more than 120,000 Christmas lights displayed all throughout the location, according to an article by Only in Your State.

The article goes on to say on top of the massive number of lights, guests are also greeted to 3,000 yards of multicolored Garland, 50 Santa Clauses (Clausi?), 30 Christmas trees and – if all of that still doesn’t have you merry and well – two model trains.