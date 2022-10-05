DALLAS (KDAF) — If you didn’t already have enough reason to celebrate the glorious month that is October, it’s also National Pizza Month. So gather the family or friend group to your house or your favorite pizzeria and enjoy.

NationalToday says, “Unlike other dining experiences in which people order different things from the menu, pizza dining requires cooperation. Pepperoni or pineapple? Extra mozzarella or a thin layer of Parmesan and Romano? Let’s vote. Then let’s eat!”

Maybe you’re looking for a great deal on good pizza, no worries, we scoured the internet to find out what pizza restaurants are offering during this month-long celebration.

Blaze Pizza: $10 for ANY Two-Top original dough 11” pizza and regular fountain drink or dessert. Oct 1-31 at most US locations.

Domino’s: 20% off all items at menu price (online only) – Carryout deal, all pizza three-toppings or dips & twists combos or eight-piece wings for $7.99 each.

Little Caesars: NFL Meal Deals, $13.99 Crazy Combo of Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni ™ + 2-liter PEPSI-COLA ® Product + Crazy Combo ® ; $17.99 Caesar Wings of Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni ™ + 2-liter PEPSI-COLA ® Product + Caesar Wings ® Codes: FANCYDEAL for $1 off Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni Pizza; UPTOYOU for $7.99 three-topping large pizza

Marco's Pizza: Click here to find codes for $3 off large pepperoni pizza and other deals.

Papa John’s: Large one-topping pizza for $10, click here for more.

Papa Murphy’s: Get large pizza for $10 on Tuesdays.

Pizza Hut: Click here to find deals on $10 large three-topping pizzas, Detroit-style pizza & more.

There may be more pizza deals out there, this is just what we’ve found to get your pizza month off to a great start.