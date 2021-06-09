DC museums welcome visitors with new COVID-19 safety guidelines

The National Air and Space Museum’s flagship building as seen from the National Mall in Washington, DC. (c) Smithsonian Institution

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As COVID-19 restrictions in the nation’s capital come to an end Friday, June 11, museums in D.C. will be reopening their doors.

Although many Smithsonian Museums have started to reopen with new COVID-19 restrictions and adjusted hours, a few still remain closed. With Mayor Bowser announcing the full reopening of D.C. on Friday, June 11, remaining museums will be opening their doors to visitors throughout the summer.

The National Museum of Natural History is set to reopen on Friday, June 18 with an adjusted schedule, COVID-19 safety guidelines, and free timed-entry passes. All visitors over the age of two years old will still be required to wear face coverings in the museum and practice social distancing.

The museum is also featuring a limited-edition Smithsonian collection that highlights the return of cicadas after a 17-year absence, along with new exhibits.

The National Museum of African Art and the National Museum of Asian Art are both set to reopen Friday, July 16. In the meantime, visitors can enjoy virtual exhibits and activities online.

The National Air and Space Museum and the Smithsonian Institution Building (Castle) will reopen on Friday, July 30 with adjusted hours.

Although the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum will reopen on Friday, August 16, visitors will not be required to reserve timed-entry passes, admission into the museum and parking will be free.

The Hirshorn Museum is set to reopen on Friday, August 20, although the museum’s outdoor Sculpture Garden is open to visitors. All visitors over the age of six years old are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

The National Postal Museum will reopen on Friday, August 27, and visitors will not be required to reserve timed-entry passes.