DALLAS (KDAF) — David Archuleta will be performing with the Turtle Creek Chorale in Richardson on Dec. 21.

They are calling the event ‘An Evening with David Archuleta’. The performance will take place at the First United Methodist Church of Richardson at 7 p.m.

David Archuleta first became a household name back in 2008 when the star compete on singing show American Idol at the age of 16. Archuleta would go on to get the second place that season.

To get your tickets to the show, go to turtlecreekchorale.com.