DALLAS (KDAF) — Dance the night away at Fort Worth’s number one underground disco, Curfew.

Located in downtown Fort Worth, near Sundance Square, Curfew boasts interactive décor (including a ceiling full of disco balls), craft cocktails, unique artists and charm that sure to keep everyone coming back for more.

Come ready to show off your best dance moves — the cocktail lounge was voted as Reader’s Choice Best Dance Floor in Fort Worth Magazine’s 2022 Best of Fort Worth.

