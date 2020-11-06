Dallas’s finest chefs are giving you their home recipes to help a great cause!

For over 50 years, the 24 Hour Club has provided safe, sober transitional living for homeless men and women recovering from drugs and alcohol. Every year, the 24 hosts an All-Star Chef Classic event that raises money to help the residents at the 24 Hour Club.

“This year has been very unusual with COVID,” says Marsha Williamson, “and events are not possible.”

Marsha Williamson is the CEO of the 24 Hour Club and it has been a bit challenging coming up with something to replace their annual food event. Food is a big deal at the nonprofit because people who come into the 24 Hour Club seeking help are usually starving and have nowhere to go.

The club also has The Hubcap Cafe that trains their residents to be contributing individuals in society when they are recovered by providing useful skills to join the workforce.

“When we realize we couldn’t have an event, we pivoted and we decided to produce a cookbook,” said Marsha.

So like the Avengers, Dallas’s top chefs assembled to help the 24 Hour Club produce a great cookbook chock full of each chef’s best home recipe!

“The recipe I submitted for the book is a traditional mole [sauce] with chicken,” says Chef AQ from Jose.

With everyone being stuck inside and home-cooking has been on the rise ever since the pandemic started, naturally a cookbook with easy to make recipes for the home chefs in all of us was a great option for a club that’s all about feeding the needy.

You can purchase the cookbook over on the 24 Hour Club’s website.

Special thanks to Dallas Morning News and FWD>DFW.