DALLAS (KDAF) —Dallas chicken eatery, Birdcall has a special surprise for its customers.

The establishment is giving customers a chance to win ‘Golden tickets’ which will grant the lucky winner free food for a year, the restaurant said.

Tickets will be given out on Aug.15 at the Birdcall Willow Bend location to the first 75 cars who go through the drive-thru.

The restaurant notes that there are some restrictions with all that golden, crispy, flakey power.

“Each of the 75 winners will receive a unique promo code listed on the Golden Ticket. The promo code will allow the winner $10 per week for 52 weeks, valid for any menu item, online and in-store, at all Birdcall Texas locations. This offer is not valid through third-party delivery services. Any unused amounts do not rollover or accumulate,” BirdCall mentions via a press release.