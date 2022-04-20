DALLAS (KDAF) — Homicide has been growing rapidly in the U.S. and Dallas is included in that statistic.

According to a new WalletHub study, Dallas ranks 10th in the nation for cities with the highest increase in homicide rates during the COVID pandemic.

To rank the cities, WalletHub looked at the 50 of the largest cities in the nation and compared them based on homicides per capita. Here were their top 10 cities that saw the highest increase in homicide rates:

New Orleans, LA Cincinnati, OH Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD Memphis, TN Milwaukee, WI Louisville, KY Norfolk, VA Detroit, MI Dallas, TX

Here are more key findings regarding Dallas, according to the study:

16 th – Homicides per Capita in Q1 2022

– Homicides per Capita in Q1 2022 16 th – Change in Homicides per Capita (Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021)

– Change in Homicides per Capita (Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021) 6th – Change in Homicides per Capita (Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2020)

For the full report, visit WalletHub.