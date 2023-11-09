The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is the place to be for sports fans.

According to WalletHub, Dallas is ranked as the 5th best overall sports city. WalletHub compared 397 cities across more than than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S., including football, basketball, baseball, soccer and hockey.

Dallas scored 41.15 total points, with these specific rankings across the five sports:

Football: 3

Basketball: 15

Hockey: 17

Soccer: 19

Baseball: 262

Dallas came in fifth behind New York City, Pittsburgh, Boston, and first place Los Angeles.

With professional major league teams in all five top sports, Dallas is a hub for sports lovers.

