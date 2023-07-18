Twelve Dallas libraries will be offering free summer lunches to children and teens under age 18 at participating branches.

The video above is an unrelated promotional video.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It can be extremely hard dealing with the extra costs of not having kids in school for some families who rely on free and reduced lunch.

This summer Dallas’ Public Library branches are helping to feed hungry kids, as well as provide a safe place for families to be involved in free activities.

Twelve Dallas libraries will be offering free summer lunches to children and teens under age 18 at participating branches:

Dallas West, Tuesday to Thursday, Noon to 1 p.m.

Grauwyler Park, Wednesdays, Noon to 1 p.m.

Hampton-Illinois, Tuesday to Thursday, Lunch: 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.; Snack: 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Highland Hills, Tuesday and Thursday 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Kleberg-Rylie Branch, Tuesday to Friday, Noon to 12:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Monday to Friday, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pleasant Grove, Tuesday to Friday, Noon to 12:45 p.m.

Prairie Creek, Monday to Friday, Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 12 to 1 p.m.

Skyline, Monday to Friday, Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m. Snack: 3 to 4 p.m.

Timberglen, Tuesday to Friday, Noon to 1 p.m.

Vickery Park , Monday to Friday, 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

White Rock Hills, Tuesday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Free lunch will be provided at these locations until Aug. 11 and will be funded by the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.

With a partnership with the nonprofit hunger organization Education Potential Verified, no registration is needed to receive the free meals, according to the City of Dallas.