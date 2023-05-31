DALLAS(KDAF)— This year, the city of Dallas will be hosting a series of events in celebration of Pride Month.

There will be a variety of events throughout the month of June to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, including concerts, dance parties, panel discussions, and film screenings.

A large pride parade will be held on June 4 to celebrate the diversity and inclusion of all members of the LGBTQ+ community. The parade is scheduled from 2 pm-4:30 pm and will kick off at Fair Park.

Dallas Pride said “Pride weekend is for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community, those who frequent the bars on the weekend, and those who do not, for various reasons, those in the community who choose to start families, LGBTQ+ teens who aren’t even involved in the bar culture, our allies and everyone in between. Fair Park gives everyone a place to come and enjoy themselves for the day”.

Dallas Pride 40th Annual Music Festival – Purchase Tickets Here Saturday, June 3

Visit the Stonewall exhibition at the Dallas Holocaust Museum

Marsha & Friends Drag Brunch – PRIDE 2023– June 18 at 11 am

Pride Bar Crawl – Dallas – 6th Annual on June 17 at 4 pm –12 am