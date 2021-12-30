DALLAS, Tx. (KDAF) — The Dallas Police Department is looking to hire experienced police officers who are wanting to move to the area.

Thursday morning, Dallas Police tweeted out they’re hiring Laterals, meaning experienced officers would go through the Lateral Entry Academy which is abbreviated to 12 weeks rather than the full 36.

For new hires there’s a salary range listed based on years of experience:

Three years = $70,343

Four years = $72,521

Five-plus years = $74,767

The department is also offering plenty of incentives including shift differential pay, language pay, paid holidays, vacation and more. For more information, you can call 214-671-4409 or visit them at www.dallaspolice.net/join-dpd.