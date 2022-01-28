DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas’s celebrity Pokémon YouTuber Leonhart, Lee Steinfield, will be hosting a private Pop up Shop event at The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum on Jan. 29.

At this event, Leonhart will transform The Bomb Factory into a 90’s trading card store, where Leonhart will be selling packs from his own vintage, unopened Pokémon card collection at a loss for their original sale price of $3.99. Those very same cards go for hundreds to thousands of dollars today.

The sold-out event cost around $55 per ticket, which is well worth the money, considering the huge savings event attendees will be getting when they buy from Leonhart’s stock. The event will be live-streamed on Leonhart’s YouTube channel for his 1.58 million subscribers to see.

PSA Authentication & Grading Services will be on-site to accept take-home card submissions that attendees pull from these packs.

Photo courtesy psacard.com